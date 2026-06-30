Arsenal confident of winning Morgan Rogers race

Arsenal are confident of signing 23-year-old English international Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested in Morgan Rogers, but the Gunners believe “they are leading the race to sign” the Aston Villa star. The 23-year-old playmaker is Arsenal’s priority summer target, and they have accelerated their efforts to land him in the coming weeks. However, the update has revealed that Unai Emery has “strongly made clear his desire to keep the [player]” beyond the summer.

Morgan Rogers and his Aston Villa ascent

Morgan Rogers has been one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Aston Villa from Middlesbrough in a deal worth £15 million, including add-ons, in February 2024. The Englishman has transformed into a productivity monster at the West Midlands club, and his success at the club level has helped him become a regular for his national side.

Rogers scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in 55 outings in the 2025/26 season, maintaining a goal contribution rate of 0.47 per match. The 23-year-old English playmaker’s impact since joining Aston Villa has invariably piqued the attention of multiple high-profile clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Why elite clubs are competing for Rogers

Arsenal’s interest presents an intriguing picture given their existing attacking options. The North London outfit signed Eberechi Eze last summer, while Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz both operate in central attacking roles. However, Arsenal could deploy Rogers on the left wing to fix the Gabriel Martinelli situation, as the Brazilian scored only one Premier League goal this past term. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest the Englishman is ready to join the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Morgan Rogers is tactically sound. The West London club’s midfield requires depth amid Enzo Fernandez’s persistent links with Real Madrid. While the Englishman will not be a like-for-like replacement for the Argentine international, his ability to generate high volume attacking output addresses Chelsea’s critical need for better productivity in the final third.

As for Manchester City, they view Rogers as a versatile attacking asset to navigate a congested 2025/26 fixture schedule across four competitions. Although Rayan Cherki occupies Rogers’s primary position, the Aston Villa attacker’s ability to play centrally and on the flanks makes him an attractive option for squad rotation and tactical flexibility.

However, with Aston Villa adamant that a summer exit is not on the cards for Rogers, his prospective suitors face an uphill task to land the English playmaker. Villa’s stance reflects the club’s priority, as retaining squad depth as they enter the UEFA Champions League campaign is paramount to a successful 2026/27 campaign.