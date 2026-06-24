Aston Villa blocking Morgan Rogers exit amid Premier League links

Aston Villa will not entertain bids for 23-year-old English international Morgan Rogers this summer amid his links with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

According to an update by Sky Sports journalists Rob Dorsett and Lyall Thomas, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are actively pursuing Morgan Rogers in the ongoing transfer window. However, Aston Villa have told his prospective suitors that they “do not want to sell” the 23-year-old playmaker. Interestingly, a separate update by The Times has revealed Arsenal’s confidence of winning the battle for his signature.

Morgan Rogers and his rise at Aston Villa

Morgan Rogers has transformed into a pivotal figure for Aston Villa following his arrival from Middlesbrough in a deal worth £15 million, including add-ons, in February 2024. The Englishman hit the ground running at the West Midlands club, and his success at the club level has helped him become a regular for his national side.

Rogers scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in 55 outings in the 2025/26 season, maintaining a goal contribution rate of 0.47 per match. The 23-year-old English playmaker’s impact since joining Arsenal have attracted attention from multiple top-tier European clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Why elite clubs are competing for Rogers

Arsenal’s interest presents an intriguing puzzle given their existing attacking options. The North London outfit signed Eberechi Eze last summer, while Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz both operate in central attacking roles. However, Arsenal could deploy Rogers on the left wing to address the Gabriel Martinelli situation on that flank, as the Brazilian has scored only one Premier League goal this term. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest the Englishman is ready to join them.

Chelsea’s pursuit makes considerable strategic sense. The Blues invested substantially in attacking reinforcements last summer, yet Enzo Fernandez’s uncertain future creates midfield uncertainty. While the Englishman will not be a like-for-like replacement for the Argentine international, his ability to generate attacking output addresses Chelsea’s critical need for better productivity in the final third.

As for Manchester United, they view Rogers as a versatile attacking asset to navigate a congested 2025/26 fixture schedule across four competitions. Although Bruno Fernandes occupies Rogers’s primary position, the Aston Villa attacker’s ability to play centrally and on the flanks makes him an attractive option for squad rotation and tactical flexibility.

However, with Aston Villa adamant that a summer exit is not on the cards for Rogers, his prospective suitors face an uphill task to land the English playmaker. The West Midlands club’s stance is understandable, as they need to hold on to their best players for a campaign which will see them compete in the UEFA Champions League.