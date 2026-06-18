Arsenal intensify efforts to sign Morgan Rogers

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to sign Manchester United and Chelsea attacking target Morgan Rogers.

Arsenal could beat Manchester United and Chelsea to the signature of Morgan Rogers. According to a report from Sky Sports, the Gunners have intensified their efforts to sign the £80 million-rated Aston Villa forward this summer. They have already enquired about the conditions needed to get a deal over the line.

The former Manchester City youth product joined Villa at the start of 2024, and he has established himself as a key figure with his performances for Unai Emery’s team. While he prefers playing as a ten, Rogers is capable of playing on either flank.

The 23-year-old played a big part in Aston Villa’s fourth-placed finish and their return to the Champions League. He was involved in 55 matches across competitions and finished with 14 goals and 12 assists. He has stood out with his powerful driving runs, exceptional ball control, and ability to score from distance.

Villa securing Champions League football doesn’t guarantee Rogers’ continuity at the club amidst interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Since he signed a new deal that runs until 2031, back in November, Villa will have the upper hand in negotiations, but as per the report, they are ready to listen to offers around the £80 million mark.

Premier League giants could battle it out for Rogers

Manchester United seek more competition in the final third. They want someone who can compete with the likes of Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo. With his versatility, Rogers is a perfect fit, as he can also cover for Bruno Fernandes.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also seek more quality in the final third amidst uncertainty around Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens’ future. However, it seems Arsenal have taken the lead in the race for his signature.

The Gunners have already enquired about him as they look for an upgrade on the left flank, with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard both linked with a move away. Rogers can not only make the left wing position his own, but he can also be deployed as a number ten when needed.

While they are yet to hold talks with Aston Villa, they are very serious about their pursuit of the English international.