Manchester City pushing hard to sign Morgan Rogers

Manchester City have stepped up their efforts as they look to beat Arsenal and Chelsea to the signature of Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Morgan Rogers could be heading back to the Eithad, as Manchester City are determined to beat Arsenal and Chelsea to the signature of the English international. With a number of top clubs after him, Aston Villa are eager to recoup over £100 million to sanction his departure.

Rogers has no reservations against a potential return to the Etihad, having spent four years on their books earlier in his career. However, a second coming at City won’t influence in his decision. With Chelsea and Arsenal also keen on signing him, his role and the overall project will determine the final call.

After leaving Manchester City, Rogers had a short, impressive spell at Middlesbrough, on the back of which Aston Villa secured his services in February 2024. The 23-year-old has not looked back since. Not only has he established himself as a key figure in Unai Emery’s team, but he is also expected to have a pivotal role in Thomas Tuchel’s England this summer at the World Cup.

Rogers enjoyed another impressive campaign with Aston Villa this past season, playing a big part in their UEFA Europa League triumph. He was involved in 55 matches across competitions, finishing with 14 goals and 12 assists.

While the Englishman prefers playing as a number ten, he is equally effective on both flanks. His recent performances have placed him on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in the country. Villa are eager to keep Rogers, but if he expresses the desire to leave, they are unlikely to stand in his way.

However, they won’t let him leave for a cost-effective fee. The Birmingham-based club will seek in excess of the club-record £100 million that they recouped from Jack Grealish’s move to Manchester City back in 2021.

What’s next for Morgan Rogers?

Manchester City certainly seem to be the front-runners in the race, given the past connection with the player. With the Barcelona-linked Bernardo Silva leaving, they are desperate to land a top-quality replacement, and Rogers can be that. The 23-year-old is open to a move, and with the reportedly incoming Enzo Maresca ready to revamp the squad, the Aston Villa playmaker could be one of their marquee signings.

Sporting director Hugo Viana is working hard to ensure they can land Rogers this summer, as they look to reclaim the league title in the post-Pep Guardiola era. However, the pursuit won’t be straightforward, as Chelsea and Arsenal are also after him.

With Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap and Alejandro Garnacho likely to be offloaded, the Blues need more quality in the final third. Their chief of recruitment, Joe Shields, is already working hard to beat his former club to his signature.

The Gunners are also massive admirers of the versatile forward. Mikel Arteta wants to further strengthen his attack rotation, and Rogers would be a great acquisition for them. He could battle Martin Odegaard for a place in the starting XI or could even start on the left flank ahead of Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard.