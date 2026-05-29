Bernardo Silva closing in on joining Barcelona

Outgoing Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva is increasingly likely to become a new Barcelona player this summer, with the Blaugrana intensifying negotiations with his entourage.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Bernardo Silva is the subject of interest from Barcelona. The newly-crowned La Liga champions are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 31-year-old Manchester City veteran.

The report by Gianluigi Longari has revealed that the Catalan giants are “one step away from closing the deal” after overcoming competition from other prospective suitors. Silva will complete a Bosman move to Camp Nou as he prepares to leave Manchester City as a free agent.

Bernardo Silva and his Manchester City legacy

Bernardo Silva has established himself as one of the most reliable performers in the Premier League since joining Manchester City from AS Monaco in a deal worth £43 million in July 2017. The 31-year-old initially had to earn his opportunity under Pep Guardiola but has gradually developed into a trusted midfielder over subsequent seasons.

The Portuguese international has made over 450 appearances thus far for Manchester City while chipping in with 76 goals and 77 assists. However, the veteran playmaker has played his final game for the Premier League club and will depart as a free agent in the coming weeks. The situation has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

La Liga adventure beckoning?

Recent reports have linked Bernardo Silva with Atletico Madrid, Serie A heavyweights, and Chelsea, among others. However, they have fallen behind Barcelona in the battle for his signature, with the Blaugrana closing in on securing his services on a bargain summer deal.

The Catalan giants hold a long-standing interest in Silva, having pursued him in recent summer transfer windows. Hansi Flick is seeking additional creative support in central midfield to alleviate the playmaking load on Pedri. Recent reports have claimed that the German tactician wants the Blaugrana to sign the player in the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old Portuguese international has been keen on joining Barcelona for an extended period. Longari’s update therefore aligns with Silva’s long-standing desire to join Barcelona. His trophy-winning experience and versatility should provide Flick tactical flexibility, as he can reprise roles across the midfield while also being capable of moving to the right flank.