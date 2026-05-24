Atletico Madrid front-runners to sign Bernardo Silva, deal close

Bernardo Silva is set to leave Manchester City in the summer, and he has been linked with a move to La Liga in recent weeks.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are interested in signing the 31-year-old Portuguese international playmaker. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are leading the race to sign the player, and a deal is close.

The development will come as a blow to Real Madrid. They could have used more cutting-edge in the midfield. The 31-year-old can operate as a central or attacking midfielder, as well as in wide areas. He can help create opportunities for his teammates and control the game’s tempo as well. In addition, he is a hard-working player who will help out in defence.

The Portuguese playmaker, who joined Manchester City in a £43 million deal, could have been the ideal acquisition for Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are hoping to fight for major trophies next season, and they need more quality in the squad. They need leaders like Silva.

The Manchester City star has won several major trophies throughout his career, and his trophy-winning experience and pedigree could prove invaluable to the club. Silva has also been linked with Barcelona.

Silva could be a star for Atletico

Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer will be a masterstroke from Diego Simeone. It will be interesting to see if the player can make an immediate impact at Atletico Madrid next season. He has shown his quality in France and England. The 31-year-old has the technical attributes for Spanish football, and he should prove to be a hit at Atletico Madrid as well.

It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid decide to move on to another target. The Merengues need more quality in the team if they want to compete with Barcelona for the league title. It has been a disappointing season for them, and they have looked quite mediocre going forward.

The Spanish giants should look to bring in a quality striker and a world-class winger in the summer. They will need to invest in a reliable central midfielder who can control the game as well. Meanwhile, Silva has proven himself in England consistently, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge at this stage of his career.