Arsenal demanding €50 million for Gabriel Martinelli amid Barcelona links.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell Barcelona target Gabriel Martinelli for €50 million this summer.

Gabriel Martinelli’s long-term future at Arsenal is becoming increasingly uncertain ahead of the summer transfer window, with Barcelona emerging as one of the clubs closely monitoring the Brazilian winger’s situation. The 24-year-old remains one of the Premier League’s most dangerous wide attackers, but his contractual situation has created growing concern inside the Emirates Stadium.

Martinelli’s current deal is entering a delicate stage, with Arsenal determined to avoid the risk of losing such a valuable asset without securing a significant transfer fee. According to Fichajes, the club are now believed to be considering a potential sale if meaningful progress is not made over a renewal in the coming weeks.

The Gunners have placed a €50 million valuation on the Brazilian international, who has also piqued the attention of Paris Saint-Germain. While substantial, the fee is viewed internally as reasonable given Martinelli’s age, Premier League experience, and proven ability at the highest level.

The situation is also linked to Arsenal’s broader summer plans as Mikel Arteta is expected to oversee another major squad evolution, and player sales could become necessary to balance both sporting and financial objectives. Although Arsenal still value Martinelli highly, the club appear unwilling to repeat previous mistakes involving players entering the final stages of their contracts.

Barcelona, meanwhile, remain attentive to the situation. The Catalan giants are actively searching for attacking reinforcements capable of adding pace, directness, and creativity from wide areas, and Martinelli’s profile fits many of the tactical requirements.

Why Gabriel Martinelli could thrive in Barcelona’s system

From a tactical perspective, Martinelli’s profile is interesting for Barcelona because of his ability to combine vertical explosiveness with aggressive off-ball movement. The Brazilian is particularly effective when attacking space behind defensive lines, something Barcelona’s current frontline occasionally lacks against compact opponents.

At Arsenal, Martinelli has often been used in a transition-heavy attacking structure where his acceleration and direct running are maximised quickly after regaining possession. Barcelona, however, would likely ask him to operate differently within a more possession-dominant system built around positional rotations and shorter passing combinations.

That adaptation could actually elevate his game further. Martinelli possesses the technical quality to operate in tight spaces, but he has not always consistently played in an environment demanding constant associative combinations in the final third.

The financial side remains the biggest obstacle. Barcelona’s economic limitations make a €50 million deal difficult, although Arsenal’s contract concerns could eventually create more favourable negotiating conditions later in the window.

Will selling Martinelli be a mistake for Arsenal?

This feels like one of those transfer situations Arsenal may later regret if handled poorly as Martinelli still has enormous upside and remains one of the few attackers in the squad capable of genuinely destabilising defenders with raw pace and aggression. Unless contract talks completely collapse, Arsenal should arguably prioritise keeping him rather than risking losing a player entering what could easily become the best years of his career.