PSG set to step up interest in Gabriel Martinelli, eye £50 million move

Luis Enrique’s PSG are ready to intensify their efforts to sign Arsenal attacking mainstay Gabriel Martinelli this summer.

Not only are PSG looking to retain the Champions League title by defeating Arsenal in the final in Budapest, but they are also plotting a raid on the North London club for their Brazilian winger. According to a report from SportsBoom, PSG have stepped up their efforts to sign Gabriel Martinelli.

The French giants are preparing a £50 million offer to get him out of the Emirates. When the two teams meet in the final, the PSG bosses could look to use this opportunity to discuss a potential move for the 24-year-old winger.

PSG want Martinelli ahead of next season

Luis Enrique, who has done wonders for the Ligue 1 giants, is believed to be a massive admirer of the Brazilian forward. On the back of the manager’s request, the PSG hierarchy has already given the green light to a move in the region of £50 million.

While Martinelli has been an important part of the Arsenal setup since joining them back in 2019, his future has been a big talking point of late. He will only have a year left on his deal in the summer. While the Gunners do have an option to extend it by another 12 months, they could actually look to cash in on him.

Mikel Arteta seeks an upgrade on the left flank, and Martinelli’s departure could make room and give them the necessary funds to bring in a world-class forward to support Bukayo Saka in the final third.

Bradley Barcola could end up leaving PSG in the summer, amidst links with a number of top clubs, and the Arsenal forward could take his place in Enrique’s team.

Martinelli has a total of 17 goal contributions in the ongoing campaign. While he is not a regular starter, he is certainly an important part of their setup. Given that eight of his goal contributions have come in the Champions League, it is quite clear that he thrives under pressure. He could prove to be a very valuable addition to the PSG squad.