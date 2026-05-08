Barcelona rival Arsenal, Liverpool in Bradley Barcola race

Barcelona will compete with Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign 23-year-old French international Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

A report by Sky Sport Deutschland has revealed that Bradley Barcola is the subject of interest from Barcelona. The Catalan giants are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have initiated talks to sign the 23-year-old PSG winger. However, the Blaugrana will face stiff competition from Arsenal and Liverpool for his signature.

The rise and rise of Bradley Barcola

Bradley Barcola has established himself as one of the best players in Ligue 1 since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Lyon in August 2023. The Frenchman hit the ground running at Parc des Princes, and he has made exponential progress in the last three seasons. As a result, the young winger has become a regular for his club and country due to his consistent performances.

Barcola has scored 12 goals and provided 7 assists in only 2,762 minutes of game time across 45 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season. His goal contribution rate of one approximately every 145 minutes demonstrates his efficiency in the final third. The French winger’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, and Barcelona.

A man in demand

Barcelona will dip into the market for a wide attacker this summer, as it is unclear if they will complete a permanent move for Marcus Rashford. The uncertainties in the Rashford saga have compelled other clubs to pursue the Englishman’s signature, with Arsenal recently joining the battle. So, Barcelona must consider an alternative to the Manchester United misfit, with Barcola a viable target.

Meanwhile, Bradley Barcola has been on Arsenal’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as the Gunners need a productive option on the left flank amid Gabriel Martinelli’s struggles this season. With Leandro Trossard on the wrong side of 30, signing a younger alternative will be a prudent decision, making Barcola an option worth considering.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are preparing for life after Mohamed Salah, who will depart from Anfield as a free agent this summer. Additionally, they have yet to fill Luis Diaz’s void since the Colombian international joined Bayern Munich. With Cody Gakpo struggling to make his mark, Barcola has emerged as an appealing option for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the report has suggested that a summer move away from PSG may be on the cards for Barcola. With the 23-year-old Frenchman being in and out of the starting lineup this season, seeking greener pastures will be understandable. However, with talks only in the preliminary stages presently, a summer deal is some way away before we learn where the youngster may ply his trade next season.