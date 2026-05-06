Arsenal lining up summer move for Marcus Rashford

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United misfit Marcus Rashford, as his Barcelona future remains in jeopardy.

Marcus Rashfor’’s future remains uncertain ahead of the summer, as a stay at Barcelona is still in doubt. Manchester United are ready to sell the misfit, and a report by Fichajes has revealed that Arsenal could consider a move for the 28-year-old, with Mikel Arteta eager to sign a new left-sided attacker.

Barcelona have not made a definitive decision on the future of Marcus Rashford, as they have yet to trigger the £26 million purchase option in his loan deal. Manchester United are not expected to reintegrate the attacker into their plans, as they have certainly moved on from his style.

Barcelona are expected to ask for a second loan; however, should Manchester United refuse the new request, there is a chance Rashford could explore a new suitor. Aston Villa are interested in re-signing Rashford, or at least considering the idea of bringing the winger back to the club.

AC Milan and PSG are also in the mix, but Rashford may have a new Premier League suitor in Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta could ponder a move for the 28-year-old attacker, in whom he had previously shown interest. The Gunners are in the market for a left-sided attacker ahead of the summer.

Should the North Londoners enter the race, there is a distinct possibility, as the report states, that Manchester United might increase the asking price. As per the story, Rashford’s market value is close to £34 million, which might be a figure the Gunners would have to fork out.

What next for Rashford?

The idea of playing for Arsenal could be an interesting prospect for Rashford to further his career. However, Manchester United’s asking price, as well as Arteta’s need for a player of his ilk, remains a factor, with other names also mentioned, such as Anthony Gordon, among others.

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Rashford would prefer a stay at Barcelona, but that will depend on whether the two clubs can reach a deal. At the moment, there is the possibility of other teams swooping into the race, including Arsenal, as Arteta’s side could offer an interesting prospect to the 28-year-old.