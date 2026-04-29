Barcelona devise new plan to sign Marcus Rashford

Barcelona are set to formulate a new plan to bring Marcus Rashford on a second loan, as all eyes will be on Manchester United’s decision-making.

Marcus Rashford likes Barcelona and wishes to stay there, while manager Hansi Flick is eager to keep hold of him beyond his loan spell. However, there are doubts about the club triggering his €30 million buy option, as Florian Plettenberg now reports that the Catalans are set to ask Manchester United for a second loan or a reduction in the asking price.

Marcus Rashford has had a productive season with 13 goals and as many assists across all competitions, as Barcelona look destined to win La Liga. His future is also in the club’s hands once the loan spell from Manchester United ends, although there are growing complications around the €30 million buy option stipulated in the loan agreement.

Barcelona are eager to keep hold of Rashford, and the winger also wants to stay, while manager Hansi Flick has approved the idea of having the 26-goal forward in his team. However, the Catalans are not ready to trigger his buy option at the moment and have been thinking about a second loan.

Manchester United are eager to sell Rashford, as the money from his departure would considerably boost their transfer budget in the summer. While they do not consider the winger as part of their plans moving forward, the club are not considering giving Barcelona any concessions, amid reports the Catalans want to reduce the asking price set at €30 million.

Barcelona are now ready to open talks with Manchester United over a second loan spell for Rashford, something that may not be discounted at this point. The sticking point for the Spanish leaders is the financial aspect, as they are still reeling from their issues on that front.

Rashford certainly wants to continue with Barcelona, while Flick does not want to lose him at this stage and is eager to keep him beyond the current season. However, any hope will depend on the supposed talks with Manchester United, as both sides will aim to find a solution to the winger’s future.

Will Manchester United Sanction a Second Loan?

The report also states that should Manchester United reject the idea of a second loan, Barcelona are eager for them to reduce the asking price. The Red Devils are unwilling to give any concessions in the deal and will likely demand the full €30 million agreed as part of the loan deal.

Moreover, they are unlikely to sanction a second loan, as the idea may not suit their plans ahead of the summer. There is also growing interest in Rashford from English clubs, which will give Manchester United plenty of leeway in negotiations with Barcelona, as the Spanish giants may ultimately fail in their efforts to secure a second loan.