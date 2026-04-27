Newcastle United, Tottenham keen on Marcus Rashford transfer

Barcelona could face Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur’s challenge in their effort to keep hold of Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford’s future is still up in the air despite suggestions he could sign with Barcelona permanently. Football Insider insists Newcastle United are ready to challenge the Catalans for the winger, while Team Talk names Tottenham as a viable suitor for the Manchester United star, who does not have a future at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford’s 12 goals and 10 assists for Barcelona in 44 appearances may have moved the cards in their favour in an effort to secure a permanent move to the La Liga giants. However, significant doubts are emerging in the background — not connected to the winger himself, but more because the Catalan giants want a favourable deal.

Financial issues have stretched Barcelona’s hands over the last few years, and despite having a modest £26 million buy option in Rashford’s deal, they are reportedly seeking another loan. There is commitment from the Catalans to keep hold of the winger for another season, as a permanent move at the moment is at risk.

Sporting Director Deco had planned talks with Manchester United via Rashford’s agent recently, and the agenda for the discussions would be centred around the possibility of another loan. The Red Devils are not expected to give any concessions to Barcelona when it comes to the Rashford deal, which could put the Spanish side in a tricky situation moving ahead.

However, the Catalans are now facing the prospect of competition in the market for Rashford, as Newcastle United and Tottenham are hoping to enter the race. The winger has made his preference to stay in Catalonia quite clear, meaning the English sides interested in him could face an anxious wait for his signature.

Marcus Rashford back to the Premier League?

Rashford could return to the Premier League if he greenlights a move either to Newcastle United or Tottenham, as he has no future at Old Trafford. The Magpies are in the mix of losing a few key stars, especially Anthony Gordon, which would allow Rashford to become a major star at the club. However, there are financial implications on any deal for the £26 million-rated Manchester United misfit, which could see them back away.

Tottenham are in a different situation altogether, as they have big plans in the transfer window if they survive their relegation fight. However, Rashford is not expected to sign up for a team in the Championship, and more importantly, he could prioritise Champions League football if a move to Barcelona does not work out, which seemingly rules out both Spurs and Newcastle United in one fell swoop.