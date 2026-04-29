Aston Villa eyeing summer move for Marcus Rashford

Aston Villa will reportedly compete with Barcelona in the race to sign English international Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer, following the winger’s impressive loan spell at Villa Park.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reports that Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is the subject of renewed interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they are actively monitoring his situation following his strong contribution during the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.

Aston Villa’s hopes of securing Rashford’s services may be strengthened by Barcelona’s reluctance to trigger the €30 million purchase option in their loan agreement with Manchester United. The defending La Liga champions prefer to extend the Englishman’s stay at Camp Nou with another season-long arrangement, primarily due to wage constraints and budget limitations.

How has Marcus Rashford fared at Barcelona?

Rashford has enjoyed a strong 2025/26 campaign at Barcelona following his summer arrival on loan. The Blaugrana secured the 28-year-old after his exceptional second-half performance with Aston Villa in 2024/25, which ultimately facilitated his dream move to Catalonia.

The English winger has contributed 13 goals and 13 assists across 45 outings in all competitions, averaging 0.62 goal contributions per match, demonstrating sustained quality. However, despite these impressive displays, a permanent transfer remains uncertain as Barcelona’s financial constraints make them reluctant to activate the purchase clause. This situation opens a pathway for other interested parties, particularly Aston Villa.

Will Rashford remain in La Liga beyond this season?

Aston Villa’s pursuit of Rashford makes tactical sense. The Villans retain fond memories of his loan spell’s second half and require a top-class left-winger to reduce defensive pressure on Morgan Rogers. A return to Villa Park could transform their attack, as Rashford’s pace and directness from the left flank would provide an ideal complement to Rogers’s creativity and Ollie Watkins’s incisive finishing.

For Barcelona, Rashford’s high wages represent a significant financial obstacle to securing a permanent deal. While Hansi Flick has been satisfied with most of the 2025/26 campaign, the manager supports completing another temporary arrangement rather than paying the €30 million purchase fee.

Recent reports have also linked Rashford with other Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and Tottenham. Barcelona’s insistence on a loan extension may prove counterproductive in retaining the player, as Rashford’s preference for a permanent home and regular playing time could sway his decision toward Aston Villa or another suitor. Ultimately, the 28-year-old’s personal stance on his future will prove decisive.