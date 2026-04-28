Liverpool ready to pay €100 million to sign Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are reportedly ready to invest €100 million to sign 23-year-old PSG attacker Bradley Barcola in the summer transfer window.

Bradley Barcola has impressed with European champions Paris Saint-Germain, and he could provide a strong acquisition for Liverpool. Recent reports have also claimed that Manchester City have tabled a significant offer to sign the player.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool would be prepared to pay €100 million to sign the French international in the upcoming transfer window. Barcola has scored 12 goals and registered 7 assists this season at PSG, demonstrating his attacking prowess.

The young attacker may be seeking regular starting opportunities to fulfill his potential, and PSG’s squad depth may limit his minutes. That may come his way if the 23-year-old moves to the Premier League, particularly Liverpool.

Liverpool could provide him with a clearly defined role in the starting lineup. Regular football in England could accelerate his development. The Frenchman has demonstrated his quality against English opposition in the UEFA Champions League, and he would likely deliver immediate impact in the Premier League.

Why Barcola should leave PSG

PSG already have quality wingers at their disposal, making a €100 million offer difficult to refuse, even though they do not particularly need liquidity from sale. Barcola would likely be tempted by a move offering guaranteed starter status. The player’s 12-goal, 7-assist campaign signals he is ready for consistent first-team football.

As for Barcola’s suitability for Liverpool, the youngster could prove to be an upgrade on Cody Gakpo, as the Netherlands international has struggled to live up to the billing in recent seasons. More importantly, Mohamed Salah will leave the club in the summer, and Liverpool must invest in two quality wingers as the search for the Egyptian’s successor accelerates.

Barcola’s ability to play on both flanks makes him an ideal dual-purpose acquisition for Liverpool’s tactical needs. With UEFA Champions League qualification within reach, Liverpool have the competitive platform and financial resources to attract the former Lyon winger. The coming weeks will reveal whether the Reds can outbid Manchester City and other prospective suitors for the French international attacker’s signature.