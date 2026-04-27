Manchester City table €100 million bid to seal Bradley Barcola transfer

Manchester City will reportedly look to sign 23-year-old French international Bradley Barcola in the summer transfer window after submitting a bid worth €100 million to PSG.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Citizens are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have submitted a bid worth €100 million to Les Parisiens.

While widespread reports suggest that the Frenchman is not for sale following Liverpool’s failed enquiries, the latest update has claimed that PSG may not be averse to a summer sale “if the offer is high enough” from a prospective suitor. Manchester City’s bid may prove convincing enough for a deal.

How has Bradley Barcola fared at PSG?

Bradley Barcola has established himself as one of the best players in Ligue 1 since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Lyon in August 2023. The 23-year-old made an immediate impact at Parc des Princes, and he has made substantial progress in the last three seasons. The left winger has become a regular for his club and country due to his consistent performances, earning recognition for his pace, work rate, and technical ability.

Barcola has scored 12 goals and provided 7 assists in only 2,627 minutes of game time across 42 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season. His goal contribution rate of one approximately every 219 minutes demonstrates his efficiency in the final third. The French winger’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Manchester City now among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Manchester City seal Barcola transfer?

Bradley Barcola has been on Manchester City’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense strategically, even though the Premier League club signed Antoine Semenyo in the winter transfer window. With Savinho struggling for regular playing time, a summer departure from the Etihad may be on the cards for the Brazilian winger.

Additionally, Jeremy Doku has shown inconsistency and lacks the performance levels of an undisputed first-choice starter on the left flank. Barcola represents a compelling option, as the Frenchman’s explosive pace, directness, and goalscoring prowess would complement Manchester City’s attacking ensemble alongside Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, and Erling Haaland.

With PSG appearing more open to a summer sale for the right price, a transfer worth €100 million could materialise. The primary obstacle, however, lies with Barcola’s current focus on competing at PSG. The 23-year-old has not made any public statements regarding his future, suggesting he remains committed to his current project in Paris.