Barcelona eyeing summer move for Gabriel Martinelli

Barcelona will reportedly look to sign 22-cap Brazilian international Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli is the subject of interest of Barcelona. The defending La Liga champions are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season and have set their sights on the 24-year-old struggling forward.

Arsenal will not stand in the South American attacker’s way if they receive a compelling offer for him in the coming months. The Gunners have set an asking price of €55-60 million to sell Martinelli, and the report has suggested that Barcelona would “consider the case as long as it fits within their financial limits” this summer.

Gabriel Martinelli and his Arsenal career so far

Gabriel Martinelli has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Arsenal from Ituano Futebol Clube in July 2019. While the 24-year-old has impressive in his early seasons with the North London club, he has not been at his best in recent campaigns, struggling to make his mark in the final third.

Nevertheless, the 22-cap Brazilian international has produced a decent tally thus far in the 2025/26 season, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in only 2,256 minutes of game time in 50 appearances across all competitions. However, scoring only one goal in the Premier League has cost him a spot as a regular, although his stock remains high, with Barcelona among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

La Liga adventure beckoning?

Gabriel Martinelli has been on Barcelona’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest is understandable, as it is unclear if they will keep Marcus Rashford beyond the upcoming transfer window. While the English international has been impressive during his loan stint with the Blaugrana, they do not want to complete a permanent deal.

So, Barcelona must consider alternatives by seeking solutions from the market, as they need a top-notch deputy for Raphinha on the left flank. Several candidates, including Bradley Barcola, have thus emerged on the Catalan club’s wishlist, with Martinelli also a viable target.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s asking price of €55-60 million may appear high considering the player’s current form, but he has the age profile and potential to live up to the billing. If the 24-year-old Brazilian international rediscovers his best form, he can become a long-term successor to Raphinha on the left flank.