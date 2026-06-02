Bayern Munich, PSG make approach for Gabriel Martinelli move

Bayern Munich and PSG are interested in acquiring the services of Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli this summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Bayern Munich and PSG have both made an enquiry about the availability of Gabriel Martinelli, who faces an uncertain future at Arsenal as the club looks for a new left-sided winger ahead of next season.

Martinelli joined the North London club back in 2019 and has gone on to establish himself as a key figure in the team. While he started the Champions League final against PSG on the bench, the 24-year-old did make an appearance off the bench, as his team lost on penalties.

The Brazilian winger finished the season with 11 goals and seven assists in his 53 outings. He was on the pitch for a total of 2,384 minutes. While he has had a decent role in the team, his future is now up in the air as Andrea Berta and Arteta have assessed quite a few options to further bolster the left flank.

They are looking to sign a world-class left winger in the summer, which could impact Martinelli’s game time, and with just a year left on his deal, they could be open to sanctioning his departure. Even the player might consider his options if a new left winger ends up joining the club.

Why Bayern and PSG want Martinelli?

Bayern and PSG have been put on alert, and they have already knocked on Arsenal’s door to see if a deal can happen. While the German giants have Luis Diaz as their preferred option on the left, they want someone who can support as well as challenge the Colombian international. Martinelli is seen as an ideal fit.

Meanwhile, the French club have also internally discussed the possibility of signing Martinelli. However, they will only go ahead with it if Bradley Barcola ends up leaving the club. They are looking for a versatile forward, and the Arsenal star is quite highly rated by people at the club.

For now, the player is completely focused on doing his best at the FIFA World Cup, so a decision on his future might not come anytime soon.