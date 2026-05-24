Liverpool want Bradley Barcola as an alternative to Yan Diomande

Liverpool have their eyes set on PSG’s Bradley Barcola as an ideal alternative to RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are pushing hard to sign Yan Diomande this summer, but if they fail to sign the RB Leipzig star, the Merseyside club will then make a move for PSG’s Bradley Barcola, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds want to revamp their attack this summer with Mohamed Salah leaving the club and Alexander Isak struggling to have the desired impact. They are looking for a world-class forward who can make a difference in the final third, and they consider Diomande a great fit for their project.

The youngster will add a lot of quality to their squad, and could prove to be a great acquisition for both the short and long run. They have been scouting him for some time now, and have held talks with his representatives as FSG look to secure his services.

Liverpool are plotting a raid on PSG for Barcola

While they want to open talks with Leipzig, the German club are reluctant to sell him. They want him around for another season. Given how difficult it will be to sign him, the Reds are also looking at Bradley Barcola as an ideal alternative.

The 23-year-old’s contract at PSG runs out in 2028. The French giants want to extend his stay, but the Champions League winner is not keen on putting pen to paper. While he has 20 goal contributions this season, Barcola doesn’t have a prominent role in the team.

As a result, he is ready to part ways with the Ligue 1 giants. The Reds have a long-standing interest in him, and they see this as a great opportunity to snap him up. He won’t be a like-for-like replacement of Salah, but Barcola can feature anywhere in attack if needed.

His versatility, pace, dribbling and clinical finishing could certainly help Liverpool. Meanwhile, Barcola could be tempted by a move to Anfield and the opportunity to become one of the cornerstones of their new project.