Mohamed Salah open to joining Fenerbahce

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is all set to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce ahead of next season.

According to Mark Brus via CaughtOffside, Mohamed Salah could end up moving to Turkiye this summer, as he wants to continue in Europe for now. Fenerbahce have held positive talks with the Liverpool star. They have put forward an initial offer during initial talks, and the Egyptian seems to have given the green light to the move.

Salah has indicated that he is ready to accept a salary of around €12-13 million, as he wants to continue at the highest level. While there is significant interest in his services from the Middle East, and he hasn’t closed that door yet, his preference is to join Fenerbahce at this point.

The Egyptian international will bring an end to his nine-year-long stint at Anfield this summer. During his time at the Merseyside club, Salah scored goals for fun and helped them win all major titles. While he has been a consistent performer over the years, the 2025/26 season hasn’t really been at his best.

Not only have his performances been below his usual standards, but his relationship with manager Arne Slot hasn’t been that great either. While he still had a year left on his deal, both parties have decided to go their separate ways this summer.

Salah prefers a move within Europe

With him available for free, a number of top clubs are keen on his signature. Saudi Pro League clubs that have been keeping tabs on him for months finally have the opportunity to try and lure him. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are particularly keen on his signature.

Al Hilal, Al Ahli, and Al Qadsiah are also interested in him, while Al Ittihad seem to have taken a back seat. The Middle Eastern clubs are ready to offer him a staggering $30 million a year as wages, plus a $20 million signing-on bonus.

While he hasn’t turned down a move to the Middle East yet, he prefers staying in Europe and competing at the highest level. He will prefer a move to Fenerbahce, as it will allow him to compete in the Champions League. He has already held positive talks with the Turkish club and is ready to make the switch.

He could prove to be a great acquisition for Fenerbahce. Not only will he significantly bolster their attack, but the 33-year-old will also bring a lot of global attention.