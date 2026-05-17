Barcelona, Liverpool plot move for Bradley Barcola, learn hefty price

PSG are bracing for offers to come their way for Bradley Barcola, as interested sides like Liverpool and Barcelona have been told to pay big.

Bradley Barcola is a name high on the list of a few important teams around the continent, namely Liverpool and Barcelona. The French winger could contemplate a decision to move away from Paris, as Fichajes reports that interested parties might have to pay around the €95 million mark in the summer.

Barcola is not an absolute starter at PSG, especially since the arrival of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January 2025. The Georgian is the main starter on the left-hand side, the area the 23-year-old Frenchman prefers to operate in, and there are some questions being asked about his future.

Barcola has plenty of suitors in the market, something PSG are aware of, as the Parisians are likely to demand as much as €95 million to consider selling the attacker, who is tied to the club until 2028. The decision will be in the winger’s hands, as he could either consider staying put or explore a new challenge, with teams like Barcelona and Liverpool interested in signing him.

Liverpool or Barcelona for Bradley Barcola?

Liverpool have been keen on Barcola for some time now, as they are exploring the idea of adding new wingers on either flank in the summer. The 23-year-old PSG wide man is high on their list, and they will be prepared to pay big to get a deal done. However, much will depend on the player’s desire to make the move to Merseyside over other destinations, namely Barcelona or elsewhere, depending on further interest.

Barcelona are an interesting choice, as they are now considering strengthening the left-hand side of their front three amid exit links for Marcus Rashford and even Raphinha. The financial conditions at the Catalan club will be key, as splashing sums like €95 million might prove challenging, as well as offering Barcola a competitive wage package.

What’s next for Bradley Barcola?

PSG are planning to offer Barcola a new deal, which the player might consider. However, given the fact that the 23-year-old does not hold a key starting role in the team under Luis Enrique, that could be a big factor in his future decision, as he might jump at the opportunity to make his mark elsewhere.

A side like Barcelona could suit his attacking style under Hansi Flick, while the idea of becoming Liverpool’s starting left winger would also prove enticing. Overall, the young star has a big decision on his hands, as there is every possibility of either leaving Paris or prolonging his career there by signing a new deal.