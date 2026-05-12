PSG set to offer bumper new deal to Bradley Barcola to thwart Liverpool

Bradley Barcola has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool in recent weeks.

Bradley Barcola has struggled for regular game time this season, and he is too good to remain a squad player for PSG. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and moving to Liverpool could be ideal for him. However, PSG are not intent on sanctioning his departure, as per the latest report by Football Insider.

The Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League holders are looking to offer the Frenchman a bumper new contract to convince him to stay. It will be interesting to see if the 23-year-old is prepared to commit his long-term future to the club.

Barcola has been an important player for PSG, and it is no surprise that they want to keep him, having previously rejected Liverpool’s enquiries for him. The French giants are looking to win multiple trophies, and they need a deeper squad. Barcola has been a game-changer for them whenever called upon.

However, the French international needs to look after his own interests now. Regular football in the Premier League could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. Liverpool will be able to provide him with regular opportunities, and the move could be ideal for all parties.

Can Liverpool convince PSG to sell Barcola?

Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider, “There’s plans in place at PSG to offer him a bumper new contract to secure his future. He’s under contract until 2028, but PSG would like to keep him at the Parc des Princes for the foreseeable future and they want him to try and commit his long-term future to the club. “By all accounts, he is content with life at PSG. It’s a real difficult deal to do for Liverpool, who have had a long-term interest in Barcola. As things stand right now I think PSG are pretty keen to keep hold of Barcola, and will offer him a new contract just to sort of end any speculation that he could be lured away.”

Liverpool need to add more quality to the attacking unit in the summer, especially with Mohamed Salah leaving the club. They need more goals and creativity from the wide areas to replace Salah’s output.

The 23-year-old would be an excellent long-term investment. The French international has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and he could be a star for Liverpool. He has been linked with other Premier League clubs as well, including Arsenal.

So, Liverpool must move quickly to win the race for his signature. Given that PSG are unwilling to sanction his departure, they might have to pay a premium to convince the European champions. Barcola has 12 goals and 7 assists this season, underlining his importance to the squad.