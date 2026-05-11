Bradley Barcola open to Liverpool switch this summer

Arne Slot’s Liverpool have received a massive boost in their pursuit of PSG attacking sensation Bradley Barcola.

Despite not having a prominent role at PSG, Bradley Barcola has made quite a name for himself with his sensational performances. It has resulted in a lot of interest, and the youngster could end up considering his options this summer.

Liverpool are one of the clubs that are keen on acquiring his services ahead of next season, according to Alexis Bernard, Barcola seems very keen on making the move to the Merseyside club. The opportunity to become one of the cornerstones of their new project is quite tempting for the French youngster.

The 23-year-old came up the ranks at Lyon. On the back of his impressive rise, PSG acquired his services in the summer of 2023. While he has only gone from strength to strength over the years, Barcola hasn’t been able to establish himself as a regular starter because of the competition for places under Luis Enrique.

The French international has featured in 46 matches, but has racked up less than 2,800 minutes. However, he has made the most out of every opportunity, scoring 12 goals and bagging seven assists.

While Barcola will still have two years left on his deal in the summer, he could be on the move in search of a prominent role. Liverpool, who have a long-standing interest in him, are set to return for his signature.

The Reds wanted him last summer, and they did make an offer. But the 23-year-old decided against it with the World Cup coming up at the end of the season. However, things are a lot different this time around.

Liverpool could finally sign Barcola

After another season where he hasn’t had regular minutes, Barcola is seriously considering his future. He is aware of Liverpool’s interest and seems very keen on making the move to England.

With Mohamed Salah leaving and Alexander Isak not having the desired impact, the Reds are desperate for more firepower. The French international won’t just add goals; his ability to feature anywhere in attack could come in handy.

The Reds are already pushing hard for his signature, and with the player keen on the move, it will be interesting to see if the move does go through.