Arsenal plot €80 million move for Bradley Barcola

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are plotting a €80 million raid on Champions League finalist PSG to sign their attacking sensation, Bradley Barcola.

Arsenal have been one of the most dominant forces in Europe this season. They are firmly in control of the Premier League title race heading into the final few fixtures, and have also made it to the Champions League final, where they will square up against PSG.

While a lot has gone their way, Mikel Arteta has already started planning for the future. The Spanish manager seeks more firepower in attack, and according to a report from Fichajes, the Gunners could raid PSG for Bradley Barcola’s signature.

Arteta seeks a top-quality forward who can share the attacking load with Bukayo Saka. They want an upgrade on the left flank and consider the 23-year-old French international just the perfect fit for the role. The North London club are willing to fork out €80 million to prise him away from the French capital.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have both done a great job for Arsenal over the years. But as things stand, they could be on their way out, as the Gunners look to revamp their attack. They have been scouting Barcola for some time and have gathered extensive reports on the youngster.

Barcola could be interested in Arsenal switch

While they would love to sign him, securing his services won’t be easy, as there is a lot of interest in him from across Europe. There is no doubt about his quality as a player, but given the competition for places in Luis Enrique’s team, he hasn’t been able to establish himself as a regular.

Barcola could be interested in a switch to North London, as it would allow him to have a prominent role. Arsenal are preparing a massive €80 million offer, which could tempt PSG to part ways with one of their most valuable assets.

While there is competition for his signature, the Gunners are quite serious about their pursuit. Barcola has everything the North London club are looking for. The pace, ability to take on defenders, clinical in the final third and more importantly, the 23-year-old will only get better with more game.