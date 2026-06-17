Leandro Trossard welcoming Aston Villa interest, deal possible

Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard is open to joining fellow Premier League club Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke Football Insider, Leandro Trossard is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 31-year-old Arsenal utility man.

Per Football Insider, the Waterschei native “would welcome the chance to move to Aston Villa” in the ongoing transfer window. Meanwhile, the report has also revealed that Arsenal will not stand in Trossard’s way if he pushes to depart from the Emirates in the coming weeks.

Leandro Trossard and his growth at Arsenal

Leandro Trossard has made considerable progress since joining Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £21 million in January 2023. While the 31-year-old has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for the North London club, he has been a reliable performer for Mikel Arteta in the last three and a half years. Additionally, the player’s ability to reprise multiple offensive roles has made him a utility man.

Trossard was impressive in the 2025/26 season, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists in 50 outings across all competitions. The Belgian winger’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Leandro Trossard has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for several weeks. The continued interest is understandable: the Villans need a wide attacker who can take some of the productivity burden off Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins, with the team being over-dependent on the English duo in the final third. Trossard’s 19 goal involvements in 2025/26 proves that his addition will distribute Villa’s attacking load beyond Rogers and Watkins, addressing their over-reliance on the pair.

Additionally, Unai Emery faces a problem in wide attack: Jadon Sancho’s loan spell has ended, while Leon Bailey’s future at Villa Park is reported to be uncertain. Several candidates, including Marcus Rashford, have emerged on Aston Villa’s wishlist. Trossard’s Premier League pedigree means he would require minimal adaptation at Villa Park.

With Arsenal open to sanctioning Trossard’s sale, movement is likely this summer. The North London club’s final opportunity to recoup a fee comes this summer, with Trossard’s contract entering its final 12 months in two weeks. However, it is unclear how much Arsenal will demand to sell him.