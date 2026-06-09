Aston Villa ready to pay attractive fee for Marcus Rashford as Bayern Munich join race

Aston Villa are ready to paying a competitive fee for Marcus Rashford, with Bayern Munich also entering the race, as Barcelona remain uncertain over the winger’s future.

Marcus Rashford’s immediate future remains unclear for Manchester United despite the widespread interest in the attacker. As per Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, Aston Villa are monitoring the winger’s situation closely, while Bayern Munich have also joined the race.

Barcelona, who held an option to sign Rashford permanently last season, now face a decision complicated by their recent purchase of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. The Blaugrana had him on loan during the 2024/25 season, during which he scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists across all competitions, convincing manager Hansi Flick to retain him.

However, the Catalan giants have since signed Anthony Gordon, casting doubt over their Rashford pursuit. The report indicates Barcelona have until June 15 to trigger their €30 million purchase option, and regardless of their choice, Manchester United are eager to receive at least €30 million from the sale, which appears inevitable.

Why are Aston Villa entering the race?

Amid Barcelona’s uncertainty, Aston Villa are among the interested parties, according to the report. Unai Emery had the Manchester United forward in his squad during the second half of the 2024/25 season and reportedly sought to retain him before Rashford joined Barcelona on loan. The Villans are closely monitoring developments, hoping to find an opening to enter the race decisively.

The story suggests the West Midlands club club would be willing to make a competitive offer to test Manchester United’s resolve, though it remains unclear whether any proposal would meet the €30 million valuation. As Villa are unlikely to retain Jadon Sancho, Rashford could be a viable replacement, especially with the club now competing in the Champions League, which requires deeper squad resources.

Bayern Munich to chase Marcus Rashford?

Beyond Barcelona’s hesitation and Aston Villa’s interest, Bayern Munich are also contenders. The Bavarian giants saw an approach for Rio Ngumoha rejected by Liverpool, as per reports, as they seek a secondary option or competition player for the left wing ahead of the new season.

Rashford’s €30 million valuation offers Bayern a cost-efficient avenue to compete for the winger. Manchester United are positioned to broker a resolution swiftly, as they will seek a competitive final fee from the interest surrounding their academy product. The June 15 deadline for Barcelona’s decision will likely shape the market for Rashford in the coming weeks.