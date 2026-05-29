Barcelona abandon Marcus Rashford chase

Barcelona will not launch a bid to complete a permanent deal for 28-year-old English international Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer.

According to a report by Catalan outlet RAC 1, Marcus Rashford is no longer the subject of interest from Barcelona. The newly-crowned La Liga champions have been keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window.

While Rashford has been an option for the Blaugrana due to an attractive release clause worth €30 million, the report by RAC 1 has revealed that a summer move will not materialise. Instead, they are closing in on signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, who will replace Rashford.

How has Marcus Rashford fared at Barcelona?

Marcus Rashford has continued his resurgence since joining Barcelona from Manchester United on a season-long loan deal last summer. The Blaugrana landed the Englishman after his career-reviving spell with Aston Villa in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign. That helped the player secure his dream move to Barcelona.

The English international has scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona. Rashford has objectively done enough to earn a permanent move to Camp Nou, but the Catalan club’s reluctance to pay €30 million for a deal has become a stumbling block.

Will Rashford remain in La Liga beyond this spell?

Barcelona’s interest in completing a permanent move for Marcus Rashford made logical sense. The Blaugrana have been thinking about keeping the core of the squad, which has contributed to a domestic double in the 2025/26 campaign, intact in the summer transfer window, particularly as they are losing a vital cog like Robert Lewandowski. Additionally, the Manchester United misfit has produced a significant haul for a backup attacker.

Recent reports suggested that Barcelona sought crunch talks with Manchester United to hash out a summer move for Rashford. However, with Anthony Gordon closing in on joining Barcelona, they do not need another wide attacker who can share game time with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

Additionally, the newly-crowned La Liga champions are working on the deal to sign Julian Alvarez. So, Rashford no longer has any utility at the Catalan club, and he must look elsewhere to sort out his future after seeing his dream run with Barcelona abruptly end.