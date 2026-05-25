Barcelona remain front-runners to sign Marcus Rashford despite Real Madrid emergence

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Barcelona, and they are looking to sign him permanently this summer. The Blaugrana have an option to get that deal done for £26 million.

However, Barcelona have not triggered the clause yet and fresh talks are being lined up. The English international has also been linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks.

According to a report by Football Insider, despite the interest from Real Madrid, the newly-crowned La Liga champions are in pole position to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay the £26 million asking price for him.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Blaugrana, having managed 28 goal contributions in all competitions. Barcelona must keep him beyond the summer. They need more quality in the final third, especially with Robert Lewandowski leaving as a free agent. Rashford could fill the void left by the Polish striker.

Meanwhile, the English internationla has no future at Manchester United, and he will not want to return to the English club either. He will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. Joining Barcelona would be ideal for him. There have been numerous reports that the player wants to join the club permanently.

Real Madrid could have used Rashford

Meanwhile, the development will be a blow for Real Madrid. Los Blancos could also use a dynamic attacker like him. The Spanish giants endured a frustrating campaign by their standards, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They are expected to bring in Jose Mourinho as their manager.

The Portuguese tactician has worked with Rashford during their time together at Manchester United. He knows the player well and believes the 28-year-old will help Real Madrid improve. It is no surprise that he is looking to sign the Manchester United misfit for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid certainly have more financial resources compared to Barcelona. It will be interesting to see if they decide to test their luck with an offer for the England international attacker in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Barcelona will need to act quickly to get the deal done.