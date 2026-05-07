Marcus Rashford still keen on remaining at Barcelona

Manchester United misfit Marcus Rashford is reportedly eager to continue his spell with Barcelona beyond the summer transfer window amid his links with Arsenal.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed that Arsenal and Barcelona are interested in Marcus Rashford. The two European heavyweights are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the coming months and have their sights set on the 28-year-old Manchester United misfit.

However, the Englishman has dealt a blow to Arsenal’s prospects, as he is “determined” to remain at Spotify Camp Nou beyond the upcoming transfer window, although a summer deal with Barcelona is not certain. While the defending La Liga champions have a purchase option worth €30 million in their agreement with Manchester United, they are reluctant to trigger it.

Marcus Rashford and his situation

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign with Barcelona following his arrival on loan from Manchester United last summer. The Blaugrana landed the 28-year-old after his exceptional stint with Aston Villa in the second half of the 2024/25 season, which ultimately facilitated his dream move to Camp Nou.

The English international has amassed 13 goals and 14 assists in 46 outings in all competitions, averaging a goal contribution every 88 minutes, demonstrating sustained quality. However, despite his impressive showings, a permanent transfer remains uncertain, as Barcelona’s financial constraints have left them reluctant to activate the purchase option. This situation opens a pathway for other interested parties, including Arsenal.

What next for Rashford?

Arsenal’s interest in Marcus Rashford makes tactical sense. The Gunners are scouring the market for a productive left-sided attacker, as Gabriel Martinelli has failed to make his mark this season. Additionally, Leandro Trossard is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. So, Rashford is an option worth considering for Arsenal.

For Barcelona, Rashford’s high wages have reportedly become a significant financial obstacle to securing a permanent deal. While Hansi Flick has admittedly been satisfied with the Englishman’s output this term, the Catalan giants would prefer not to pay €30 million to retain his services for the long haul.

While that adds complications to the brewing transfer saga, Rashford’s desire to remain in Catalonia leaves Arsenal in a difficult position. With the 28-year-old English attacker having no future at Manchester United, he may be in limbo in the coming months.