Jose Mourinho pushing Real Madrid to sign Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Barcelona, and they have an option to sign him permanently at the end of the season. The Catalan giants have yet to exercise the option to complete the deal despite Hansi Flick’s push for a deal, and Real Madrid could look to hijack the move.

According to a report by Football Insider, Jose Mourinho is interested in a reunion with the out-of-favour Manchester United attacker, and he wants Real Madrid to get the deal done in the upcoming transfer window.

The 28-year-old has done quite well in La Liga this season, picking up 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Real Madrid if they can get the deal done. The Spanish giants could use a dynamic attacker like him. He can score goals and create opportunities for his teammates.

Rashford is versatile enough to operate as a centre and a wide player. He could be the ideal utility man for Real Madrid. The Merengues have endured a frustrating campaign, and they will look to bounce back strongly next season. They will look to fight for trophies, but for that, they need quality players at their disposal.

Rashford would improve Real Madrid

The Manchester United misfit is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact at Real Madrid. There have been reports that he wants to join Barcelona permanently, so Real Madrid may have an uphill task to convince the player to move to the Santiago Bernabeu instead.

The Merengues are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world, and if Barcelona do not exercise the option to sign him permanently, the player may be drawn to the idea of playing for Real Madrid. He will not want to return to Manchester United, where he does not have a future.

Manchester United will look to cash in on the player as well. Real Madrid have the financial muscle to pay the reported £26 million asking price for the player, and that may hand them an advantage in the battle for his signature.