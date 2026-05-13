Hansi Flick pushing Barcelona to keep Marcus Rashford

Hansi Flick has told Barcelona’s decision-makers to go all out to keep Marcus Rashford at Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick wants Marcus Rashford in his squad next season, as reported by talkSPORT’s Alex Crook. Barcelona can complete a permanent move by triggering the purchase clause worth €30 million in the agreement with Manchester United. However, the latest update has revealed that the newly-crowned La Liga champions are reportedly reluctant to pay that sum in full this summer.

While Barcelona’s hesitance to pay €30 million has become an obstacle to a summer deal, Crook has suggested that Flick has reportedly made it clear to the Barca hierarchy he wants Rashford to stay at Camp Nou beyond the 2025/26 campaign. Meanwhile, the Englishman has no future at Manchester United, and they want a permanent exit in the coming months.

How has Marcus Rashford fared at Barcelona?

Marcus Rashford has continued his resurgence since joining Barcelona from Manchester United on a season-long loan deal last summer. The Blaugrana landed the 28-year-old after his career-reviving spell with Aston Villa in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign. That helped the player secure his dream move to Barcelona.

The English international has scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona. Rashford has objectively done enough to earn a permanent move to Camp Nou, but the Catalan club’s reluctance to pay €30 million for a deal has become a stumbling block.

Will Rashford remain in La Liga beyond this spell?

Barcelona’s interest in completing a permanent move for Marcus Rashford makes sense. The Blaugrana will attempt to keep the core of the squad, which has contributed to a domestic double in the 2025/26 campaign, intact in the summer transfer window. Additionally, the Manchester United misfit has produced a significant haul for a backup attacker.

While other options, including Gabriel Martinelli, have emerged on Barcelona’s wishlist, they have a familiarity with Rashford that a new addition cannot provide. Furthermore, the 28-year-old Englishman is at the peak of his powers and should ideally produce similar returns next term.

Rashford recently reiterated his desire to continue his spell with Barcelona beyond the loan stint, and with Flick pushing for an extended stay, the Blaugrana may have little choice but to act. However, it remains unclear if they will change their mind about the €30 million fee during talks with Manchester United.