Barcelona set to approach Manchester United for fresh Marcus Rashford talks

Barcelona are hoping to sign Marcus Rashford permanently from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, and the two clubs are set to engage in fresh talks regarding him, as per Football Insider.

The newly-crowned La Liga champions have the option to complete the deal for £26 million, but they are hoping to sign him for a more reasonable fee. They are prepared to renegotiate with Manchester United to bring down the asking price.

Manchester United have been steadfast in their demands so far, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to lower the asking price. Rashford does not have a future at Manchester United, and the player is keen on a move to Barcelona as well.

The Red Devils do not want to stand in his way and hope to offload him permanently. It remains to be seen whether all parties can come to a compromise. Real Madrid are also interested in signing Rashford.

Discussing Rashford’s future, Pete O’Rourke explained, “There is a purchase option in there for around 26 million, which Barca don’t really want to meet. They want to renegotiate and see if they can possibly get him on loan again or get that fee lower so that they can sign him on a permanent. “But look, Rashford has really enjoyed his time at Barcelona. His priority, I think, will be to make that move permanent and stay at the Camp Nou. He’s really impressed Hansi Flick as well, and he has admitted that he would like to see Rashford stay at the club.”

Rashford has been on fire for Barcelona

Rashford has been outstanding for Barcelona this season, scoring 14 goals in all competitions. He has picked up 14 assists as well. The 28-year-old has been one of their most productive players, and there is no doubt that he will be a crucial option for Barcelona next season.

The Blaugrana will be without Robert Lewandowski, and they cannot afford to weaken the attacking unit any further. Keeping the versatile England international at the club should be a priority for them.

Also Read: Three potential replacements for Robert Lewandowski for Barcelona

The Manchester United misfit can operate as a striker as well as a wide player. His ability to slot into multiple roles and operate at a high level makes him an asset to the club. Barcelona should do everything in their power to get the deal done.