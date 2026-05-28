Barcelona agree deal to sign Anthony Gordon

Barcelona are set to beat Bayern Munich and Liverpool to the signature of Newcastle attacking mainstay Anthony Gordon.

According to Ben Jacobs, Barcelona are on the verge of securing the services of Anthony Gordon. The Catalan giants have reached an agreement in principle with Newcastle to sign the English International. They will be paying £70 million plus bonuses for the former Everton star.

Hansi Flick’s team have scheduled a medical for this week as they look to quickly formalise the deal. Bayern Munich and Liverpool were both keen on his signature, but they look set to miss out on him.

The German giants had agreed on personal terms with the 25-year-old. But they were not quick enough to strike a deal with the Magpies, and as things stand, Barcelona are on the verge of hijacking the deal. Vincent Kompany was pushing hard to sign him, as he could have significantly bolstered their attacking rotation.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, despite their historical interest in him, never really made any concrete moves to secure his services. While he could have become one of their poster boys with Mohamed Salah leaving, the Reds didn’t step up their pursuit.

Barcelona are closing in on Gordon’s signature

Gordon is capable enough to feature anywhere in attack, and he could have been a great acquisition for both clubs. But Barcelona now looks set to sign the English winger, who will compete with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal for a place in the starting XI. If they do get the deal over the line, the Catalan giants might decide against making Marcus Rashford’s move permanent.

While his contract at Newcastle runs until the summer of 2030, Gordon doesn’t intend to stay at the Tyneside club. He wants to join a bigger club and fight for major titles. Since the club do not have European football, they are finding it very difficult to convince him to stay.

His departure will be a massive blow for them as he ended up contributing towards 22 goals in the 2025/26 season, while others around him were not up to the mark. Since Barcelona have already pencilled in a medical, they most likely have the green light from the players’ end.

He would certainly love to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and with their project heading towards the right direction, Gordon will have the chance to win all major titles at the Catalan club.