Barcelona make move to beat Bayern Munich to Anthony Gordon as talks begin

Barcelona could move ahead of European rivals Bayern Munich in the race for top-rated Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon ahead of the summer.

Newcastle United are expecting approaches to come their way for Anthony Gordon ahead of the summer, as English and European sides make their presence felt. As per talkSPORT, Barcelona appear to be accelerating in their pursuit and could cause problems for perceived favourites Bayern Munich in the race for the Magpies attacker.

Eddie Howe was unsure about Anthony Gordon’s future following the loss to Fulham on the final day of the season. That said, there are serious chances for the World Cup-bound England international to take up a new challenge as some of the top teams are interested in a move.

Over the last few months, Bayern Munich have been the front-runners, amid suggestions that Gordon and the Bavarian giants have an agreement in place. Vincent Kompany views him as a solid addition to his attacking setup, which comprises three former Premier League players. Adding the Newcastle United star would be a sensational move.

Barcelona set to derail Bayern Munich’s pursuit?

Bayern Munich have been optimistic about signing Gordon despite the competition in the market for the winger. The agreement between Die Roten and the English winger was struck before Barcelona came into the picture, amid suggestions that the club had held talks with the player’s entourage.

The Spanish champions are eager to add a new versatile forward who could play centrally and out wide, as Gordon ticks all the boxes. There are ongoing concerns about Barcelona’s ability to afford a player of his ilk, given reports stating their pursuit of Julian Alvarez and Joao Pedro are in considerable doubt. Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Barcelona and Gordon have reached an agreement on personal terms.

Are Newcastle United ready to sell Anthony Gordon?

Newcastle United have reportedly set an asking price of around £75 million. The Spanish giants have reportedly earmarked a £60 million valuation of the player, while Bayern Munich value him even lower at the £55 million mark.

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As things stand, Barcelona are moving with purpose, and the next few days will bring more concrete updates on the £75 million-rated Newcastle star’s situation. Bayern Munich are yet to be discounted from the race, and so are some of the English sides like Arsenal and Liverpool.