PSG battle Arsenal, Liverpool for Anthony Gordon, make approach

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly compete with Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign 25-year-old English international Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Anthony Gordon is the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain. Arsenal and Liverpool are also keen on signing the Newcastle United forward in the summer transfer window. However, the French heavyweights have initiated their move by “gathering information” for a possible move ahead of the 2026/27 season.

How has Anthony Gordon fared at Newcastle United so far?

Anthony Gordon has established himself as one of the best wide attackers in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from Everton in January 2023. While the Englishman has endured some forgettable moments in the last three years, he has become a pivotal figure for the Tyneside outfit.

The 25-year-old has endured a topsy-turvy ride this season, struggling to make his mark in the Premier League while being one of the most productive players in the UEFA Champions League. So, he has managed a solid tally of 17 goals and five assists in 46 outings in all competitions thus far. Meanwhile, Gordon’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal, Liverpool, and PSG interested in him.

A man in demand

PSG’s interest in the English international makes sense. While Luis Enrique has a stacked offensive unit, recent reports have suggested that Bradley Barcola may depart from Parc des Princes in the upcoming transfer window amid his links with Barcelona, Arsenal, and Liverpool. So, Gordon has emerged as a viable target for PSG.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Anthony Gordon is understandable. The Reds are combing the market for a productive wide attacker, as Mohamed Salah will depart from Anfield after the 2025/26 season. So, Arne Slot needs a player who can replace the veteran attacker’s output to some extent while revamping the offensive unit, making Gordon a viable target.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners want more productivity from the left flank, as Gabriel Martinelli has not been consistent in recent seasons, managing only one goal in the Premier League this term. Additionally, Leandro Trossard is on the wrong side of 30. So, Gordon is an option worth considering.

However, apart from these three clubs, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also keen on signing the 25-year-old English international. So, the battle for Gordon’s signature will be intense, and Newcastle United may struggle to keep him at St. James’ Park beyond the summer.