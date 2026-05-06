Barcelona hold talks with Anthony Gordon entourage for summer move

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has reportedly held talks for Anthony Gordon, as a key attacker is being targeted this summer.

According to reports from Spain via Sport Witness, Anthony Gordon is a key target for Barcelona ahead of the summer, as Sporting Director Deco has reportedly held talks with his representatives. The Newcastle United star is also a big target for Bayern Munich as well as several Premier League sides, as the Catalans could explore a move for the winger.

Anthony Gordon is poised to become one of the big transfer stories ahead of the summer, as an exit from Newcastle United looms large. The winger has made a name for himself at the club since his move from Everton, as several top-level clubs are chasing his signature.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been credited with an interest, while the admiration is not restricted to England alone. Bayern Munich are seen as the frontrunners for the winger, as Vincent Kompany has identified the Newcastle United star as an ideal addition to his squad.

While Bayern Munich remain a firm contender and are probably ready to offer attractive terms in the background, Barcelona could be ready to rival them for the winger. As per Carlos Monfort on X, Sporting Director Deco reportedly met with the representatives of Gordon, which could spark speculation over a summer move.

Barcelona are once again facing the tricky prospect of strengthening their squad over the summer, given their financial constraints. Hence, the report also states there are considerable doubts whether they are willing to fork out the €85 million needed to sign Gordon.

Barcelona to Sign Anthony Gordon?

Given Deco might have held talks with his representatives, there are no guarantees this will lead to a move for the €85 million-rated Newcastle star. There are many issues to solve in the background, and they might go for a new left winger if they cannot find a solution to the problem of Marcus Rashford, as Barcelona plans on asking for a second loan of the winger.

There are links to Jeremy Doku, but much like Gordon, he too would cost a lot of money if Barcelona were to seriously pursue a move for the Belgian. At the moment, they are keen on the Newcastle United star, although he may be part of their shortlist rather than the priority target ahead of the summer.