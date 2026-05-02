Barcelona eyeing Jeremy Doku as Raphinha replacement

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Jeremy Doku as a replacement for Raphinha, with lucrative offers anticipated for the Brazilian winger.

Barcelona are planning a strategic summer overhaul of their squad, though they must navigate their financial constraints carefully. Raphinha is among the players who could depart, as Fichajes reports, with Jeremy Doku identified as a viable replacement for the Brazilian winger.

Raphinha has proven a successful acquisition for Barcelona since arriving in 2022. The former Leeds United attacker required time to adjust to La Liga’s pace, but once settled, he evolved into one of Europe’s most prolific attacking threats, particularly flourishing under Hansi Flick’s tactical system.

While Flick would prefer to retain such a caliber player, Raphinha’s departure presents a significant financial opportunity for the club. Barcelona’s ongoing financial pressures mean they must monetize their premium assets, and Raphinha remains one of their most valuable properties. Reports indicate Saudi Arabian clubs are prepared to offer nine-figure sums for the Brazilian, providing essential funds for Barcelona’s economic recovery.

Should Raphinha exit, Jeremy Doku will be an attractive replacement option. The Manchester City attacker offers multiple advantages: his age profile allows Barcelona to develop a player with extensive upside potential, while his current wage structure fits within their salary parameters, creating opportunities for future profit on any investment.

Barcelona have previously explored other targets, including Arsenal-linked Nico Williams, but the prohibitive costs of securing the Athletic Club star make such a deal implausible. Additionally, uncertainty surrounds Barcelona’s ability to retain Marcus Rashford, as negotiations with Manchester United over a second loan spell remain ongoing. These combined factors underscore the urgency of securing a new left winger, positioning Doku as the primary target.

Will Manchester City sell Jeremy Doku?

Doku’s 19 goal contributions during the current campaign have proven instrumental in Manchester City’s Premier League pursuit, making the club reluctant to surrender the player. Crucially, Doku represents a cornerstone of Pep Guardiola’s strategic plans, which means any potential sale would trigger a substantial financial demand from City.

Manchester City had planned contract renewal discussions earlier in the year, though market developments could alter those intentions. Barcelona may pursue Doku as an option, but any agreement will ultimately depend on financial feasibility. While the youngster is a strong tactical replacement for Raphinha, the complexity of securing his services from Manchester City’s grip suggests this transfer remains a significant challenge for the Catalan club.