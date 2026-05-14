Anthony Gordon reaches agreement in principle with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are closing in on signing Newcastle United attacking mainstay Anthony Gordon.

According to a report from SportBILD, Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. Now they are in talks with the Magpies, who want around €86 million. However, the Bundesliga champions are looking to make a €60 million investment to sign the English international.

While there is a massive gap in the valuation of both clubs, they remain in talks to find a middle ground in the near future. The Bavarian outfit consider the 25-year-old their top target for the summer, and they want to get a summer deal done as soon as possible.

The Tyneside club signed Gordon from Everton for around €45 million back in 2023. He has gone on to establish himself as a key figure and has been one of their standout performers this season with 17 goals and five assists in his 46 outings. Not only can he create chances and link up with others, but the former Everton star is also clinical in the final third.

The Englishman might not come across as a lightning-quick winger who leaves defenders on the floor, but he certainly has the ability to take players on and beat them. Gordon’s ability to play across the frontline is another major reason why top clubs are chasing his signature.

Bayern Munich dream of signing Gordon this summer

Bayern Munich are very keen on signing Anthony Gordon in the summer transfer window. While they do have Michael Olise and Luis Diaz on the flanks, Die Roten lack depth in the final third. With Nicolas Jackson likely to return to his parent club despite suggestions that a summer deal may be on the cards and Serge Gnabry on the wrong side of 30, the German giants seek more quality in the final third.

Gordon, with his versatility, could do wonders for the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions. As a result, they have been working on a potential transfer for weeks. Personal terms have already been taken care of; now they are aiming to negotiate a lower fee with Newcastle United. With his contract running until 2030, the Magpies have the upper hand in negotiations.