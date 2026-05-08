Bayern Munich open talks to sign Anthony Gordon

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing 25-year-old Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Bayern Munich have held talks to sign Anthony Gordon, and a deal could be possible in the summer. However, the Englishman is likely to be expensive. It remains to be seen whether the Bundesliga champions are prepared to pay up.

Gordon has done quite well for Newcastle United this season, and he has contributed to 22 goals thus far. There is no doubt that the Englishman is a quality player, and he has the ability to succeed at a bigger club amid his links with Bayern Munich and others. However, he needs to join a team with a guaranteed starting role.

At Bayern Munich, he will have to compete with Luis Diaz and Michael Olise. Both players have been exceptional this season, and the Bavarian giants are unlikely to drop them from the starting lineup to accommodate him. The 25-year-old can also operate as a centre forward, but he is unlikely to start ahead of Harry Kane. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Where will Anthony Gordon end up?

Gordon has also been linked with multiple Premier League clubs. It remains to be seen where he ends up. The English international is a quality player with a bright future, and he will hope to join a club where he can regularly fight for trophies.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have endured a disappointed campaign thus far, and they will look to bounce back strongly next year. Selling their best attacker would be a mistake. The Magpies are one of the wealthiest clubs in the Premier League, and they do not need to sell their key players. It could send the wrong message about the club’s ambitions.

The 25-year-old attacker could be tempted to join a bigger club in the summer, and convincing him will not be difficult for an elite club like Bayern. It will be interesting to see whether they are willing to pay a substantial amount for someone who might not start for them every week. It will not make sense for the player to join a club where he might not start every week, either.