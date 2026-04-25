Bayern Munich move for Anthony Gordon depends on one key factor

Bayern Munich are in a strong position to pursue Anthony Gordon, although the fee and the player’s desire could play a key role.

Anthony Gordon is widely expected to leave Newcastle United in the summer, with many top teams keeping close tabs on his situation, including Bayern Munich. The Bavarians are mulling over the fee for the winger, as they may only sign him if they can get the player at a lower cost, which, according to CF Bayern Insider, may only become a possibility if the England international pushes for an exit.

Newcastle United experienced a player pushing for an exit in a big way last summer as they ended up selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool on deadline day. The Magpies could be faced with a similar prospect this time around as the Anthony Gordon saga takes precedence, with the Merseysiders one of the key suitors for the winger.

The 23-year-old Newcastle star is in high demand in the current market as a host of teams are pushing to sign him ahead of the summer. Arsenal are one of the best-placed sides in the race, while Liverpool are thought to have an upper hand due to the player being a boyhood fan of the Reds.

However, the presence of Bayern Munich could surprise many as the German giants are in a strong position to sign Gordon for a variety of reasons. First being the lure of winning regular trophies as well as uniting with his England colleague and skipper, Harry Kane. Moreover, Gordon could form a key part of one of the strongest attacking setups in Europe.

However, Bayern Munich are faced with the prospect of paying a high fee for the 23-year-old Newcastle star, which may not be suitable for the club. The report states there are various rumours on Gordon’s asking price, with suggestions of a final fee between €75-80 million, which the Bavarians may not want to spend.

What about Anthony Gordon’s future?

The report also states that Bayern Munich have a realistic chance of signing Gordon, although they might want to pay a much lower fee. For that to happen, the winger should push for an exit, which may not materialise in the current scenario, particularly as he respects the club in a big way.

Hence, for Bayern Munich to beat the likes of Liverpool or Arsenal, they must go head-to-head with the English giants and pay a competitive fee to secure the winger. At the moment, Gordon is expected to leave Newcastle United, although his next destination remains unclear, as the Bavarians could be a good enough option if he were to consider them seriously.