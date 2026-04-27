Bayern Munich open to summer deal for Nicolas Jackson, define condition

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich are ready to sign Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson on a permanent basis on one condition.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Bayern Munich have taken a shocking U-turn regarding the future of Nicolas Jackson. Initial reports suggested that the German giants had no intentions of making his move permanent.

However, Vincent Kompany’s team are now open to a summer deal for the Chelsea outcast, but they will only go ahead with it if he is made available for a significantly lower fee.

Despite a decent 2024/25 season at Chelsea under the guidance of Enzo Maresca, Jackson was no longer a part of their plans heading into the new season. Having signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, they were ready to cash in on Jackson.

Eventually, he ended up joining Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal last summer. The loan move was one of the biggest of last summer, as it also included an obligation to buy for over £55 million. When you take the loan fee into consideration, the final cost of the operation could go close to £70 million.

Bayern Munich want a permanent move for Jackson

While he had a decent start to life in Germany, Bayern had made it clear quite early in the season that they were not going to make the move permanent. However, a lot has changed in recent months, and the club seem impressed with his performances behind Harry Kane.

He has 10 goals and three assists in his 29 outings (14 G/A in total) for the German giants. Those are great numbers when we consider the fact that he hasn’t had a prominent role.

Jackson has managed to establish himself as a key part of their squad. Since the club considers him an ideal fit, they are ready to sign him on a permanent basis. However, they will only go ahead with it if Chelsea significantly lowers their demands.

His performances have attracted a lot of interest in recent weeks. As a result, the Blues do have a decision to make regarding his future. Since he has no future at the London club, it will be interesting to see if he ends up joining Bayern Munich permanently. While the German giants haven’t approached them formally just yet, plans are in place to hold negotiations in the near future.