Bayern Munich optimistic about signing Anthony Gordon

Bayern Munich will reportedly look to sign 25-year-old Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon this summer.

According to a report by Abendzeitung Munchen, as relayed by Sport Witness, Anthony Gordon is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Newcastle United forward.

The Bavarian giants are confident of signing the Englishman in the summer transfer window. However, they will face stiff competition for Gordon’s signature, as a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes has revealed that he is also a target for Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, the update by Abendzeitung Munchen has suggested that Newcastle United will demand around €90 million to sell the player.

How has Anthony Gordon fared at Newcastle United so far?

Anthony Gordon has established himself as one of the best attackers in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from Everton in January 2023. While the 25-year-old has endured some forgettable moments in the last three years, he has become a pivotal figure for the Tyneside outfit.

Gordon has endured a topsy-turvy ride this season, struggling to make his mark in the Premier League while being one of the most productive players in the UEFA Champions League. So, he has managed a solid tally of 17 goals and five assists in 46 outings in all competitions thus far. However, the English international may have played his final game for Newcastle United, with the situation alerting several high-profile clubs, including Bayern Munich and PSG.

A man in demand

PSG’s interest in Anthony Gordon makes sense. While Luis Enrique has a stacked offensive unit, recent reports have suggested that Bradley Barcola may depart from Parc des Princes in the upcoming transfer window amid his links with Barcelona, Arsenal, and Liverpool. So, Gordon has emerged as a viable target for PSG.

As for Bayern Munich, the German heavyweights are keen on signing a versatile wide attacker, as Serge Gnabry is on the wrong side of 30. While Luis Diaz, Michael Olise, and Harry Kane are the first-choice attackers for Bayern, Gordon’s ability to reprise any offensive role makes him an appealing target for Die Roten.

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that personal terms will not pose a problem for Bayern Munich, as they have an agreement in principle with the 25-year-old Englishman. That justifies the Bavarian club’s confidence, and they will fancy their prospects of beating PSG to the €90 million-rated Newcastle United forward.