Julian Alvarez pushing for Barcelona move as €100 million move lined up

Julian Alvarez is pushing for a move to Barcelona this summer, with the Catalan club preparing a €100 million offer. Arsenal have suffered a blow as the pursuit edges forward.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Julian Alvarez is keen on joining Barcelona this summer. The Argentine international has already informed Atletico Madrid about his desire to leave, with Barcelona his preferred destination.

Having already struck a deal for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, the Catalan giants are in talks to sign Alavrez and are preparing an offer that will be submitted in the near future. According to The Athletic, the Blaugrana are ready to put forward a formal offer of around €100 million and are using agent Juanma Lopez to get the deal over the line.

Barcelona set to beat Arsenal in Alvarez pursuit

Barcelona’s eagerness to strike a deal and Alavrez’s stance are major blows for Arsenal, who have had the 26-year-old on their wishlist for some time. Diego Simeone revealed the Gunners’ interest in the World Cup winner prior to their game against the North London club in the UEFA Champions League back in April.

Mikel Arteta was looking at him as an option to significantly bolster their attack. His versatility made him a natural fit for Arsenal. However, the Gunners will have to look at other options after the latest updates. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are reluctant to let go of one of their most valuable assets, but they are unlikely to keep him against his will.

The Colchoneros forked out a fee of up to €95 million back in 2024 to sign him for Manchester City. With his contract running until the summer of 2030, they want significantly more than the €100 million that Barcelona are ready to offer for the Argentine striker, who has finished with 20 goals and nine assists in the 2025/26 season.

Why do Barcelona want Alvarez?

The newly-crowned La Liga champions have already established contact with Alvarez’s camp and are in talks with Atletico Madrid. Barcelona are looking at him as a direct replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is leaving as a free agent following the expiration of his contract.

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Alvarez is not a like-for-like replacement for Lewandowski, but he suits Flick’s system, as he loves to drop deep and link up with others; he also tends to drift wide, which will help them overload one side, and the number ten can use the space left behind.