Atletico Madrid expect to sell Julian Alvarez this summer

Arsenal receive boost in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid attacking mainstay Julian Alvarez ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal are stepping up their efforts to sign Julian Alvarez this summer, and they have received a significant boost as Atletico Madrid are now expected to reluctantly open the door for his departure.

While the Gunners are serious contenders for his signature, Barcelona are also in the mix. They have been keeping tabs on him for some time and consider him a perfect fit for their setup. However, the financial side of things will complicate matters for them.

After making a name for himself at Manchester City, Alvarez made the move to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024. Over the last two seasons, he has been one of the cornerstones of Diego Simeone’s team. In the 2025/26 season, he has 20 goals and 9 assists in his 49 outings.

While he is an integral part of their team and the project revolves around, Atletico are finding it very difficult to keep hold of him beyond this season. His contract runs until 2030, and the Madrid-based giants are willing to offer him a new deal with a significant pay hike to keep hold of him.

European giants are pushing for Alvarez

However, the player is not keen on penning a new deal. He is ready to make a move away, amidst interest from Arsenal and Barcelona. Atletico would love to have him around, but they won’t try to keep him against his will. However, they won’t make his departure any easier; any interested club will have to pay a fortune.

The Catalan giants consider him a priority target. He is a perfect fit for their brand of football and could help replace the departing Robert Lewandowski. He can feature anywhere in attack, loves to drift wide, link up between the lines and press. These qualities are admired by people at Camp Nou as well as in North London.

The financial side of things will make it difficult for Barcelona, but Arsenal can certainly break the bank for him. Having won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final, Mikel Arteta’s team are now looking to go big.

They feel Alvarez could take them to the next level. He won’t come in to replace anyone, but to strengthen their attacking rotation. The 26-year-old will easily be an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left, and can rival Viktor Gyokeres for place in the starting XI.