Arsenal, PSG considering player-plus-cash deal to sign Julian Alvarez, Atletico Madrid open to arrangement

Arsenal and PSG are seriously considering offering players in exchange for a La Liga hotshot ahead of the summer transfer window.

Julian Alvarez is a name expected to attract significant attention during the summer transfer window, as multiple teams are chasing the 26-year-old attacker’s signature. According to a report by TEAMtalk, key suitors such as Arsenal and PSG are now considering offering players from their respective squads in a bid to entice Atletico Madrid into a player-plus-cash deal for the Argentine.

Alvarez has enjoyed another productive season at Atletico Madrid, but he appears to be on the verge of seeking a new challenge. His camp is seriously considering alternatives away from Madrid, while a move to Barcelona is considered highly unlikely. PSG are among the clubs eager to beat Arsenal to the Argentine forward’s signature.

Arsenal’s interest in the player is well known, with former Atletico Madrid director Andrea Berta, now at the North London club, identifying him as a key target ahead of the summer. The Gunners are expected to lose Gabriel Jesus and view Alvarez as the Brazilians replacement. Meanwhile, PSG are keen to add the Argentine to their highly rated attacking setup, as Goncalo Ramos faces an uncertain future at Parc des Princes.

Arsenal and PSG to formulate clever offers for Julian Alvarez?

The main focus of the story revolves around Arsenal and PSG formulating player-plus-cash offers to convince Atletico Madrid to sell Alvarez. The Gunners are reportedly willing to offer Gabriel Martinelli as part of the deal, which could appeal to Atletico given the Brazilian possesses many traits that Diego Simeone values.

PSG, on the other hand, are considering Julian Alvarez as a direct replacement for Ramos. Reports suggest the Portuguese striker could be offered as part of a deal to Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side are reportedly open to considering such proposals, although their priority remains keeping hold of Alvarez, and they are willing to offer him an improved contract.

Where will Alvarez land this summer?

Julian Alvarez is one of the most sought-after attackers in Europe at the moment. While it is acknowledged that he would command a significant fee, interested clubs are exploring different formulas to secure his signing. Arsenal are also monitoring Eli Junior Kroupi as an alternative, although they would prefer Alvarez if the opportunity arises.

PSG, like Arsenal, are eager to build on this season’s success by signing a player of Alvarez’s quality to further strengthen their attack. Both clubs may have to battle it out for his signature. While a player-plus-cash deal remains a possibility, there is also a chance that negotiations could evolve into a more straightforward transfer if circumstances allow.