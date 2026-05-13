Luis Enrique pushing PSG to beat Arsenal to Julian Alvarez

Luis Enrique is pushing Ligue 1 giants PSG to sign Arsenal attacking target Julian Alvarez ahead of next season.

According to AS via Sport Witness, PSG have their eyes set on Julian Alvarez for the upcoming transfer market, as he is a specific request from their manager, Luis Enrique. The Spanish manager wants the French giants to beat Arsenal to the signature of the Atletico Madrid attacker.

After winning the World Cup with the national team, Alvarez went on to make a name for himself while playing for Manchester City. While the Argentine international was doing wonders for them on the pitch, he was not a regular starter, with Erling Haaland ahead of him in the pecking order.

In search of a prominent role, he joined Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024. The 26-year-old established himself as the go-to man for Diego Simeone in no time. While Los Rojiblancos have not been at their best, Alvarez has stood out with 29 goal contributions in his 43 outings. His ability to drop deep, drift wide, and link up with others has stood out, along with his exceptional finishing ability.

While the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is an integral part of Atletico Madrid’s setup and has four years left on his deal, he looks set to make a move this summer. He is keen on a new challenge and seems eager to join a team that can help him fight for major titles.

There is already a lot of interest in him, and it could rise further once the window opens. Arsenal and PSG are two of the biggest contenders for his signature. While the Gunners have been linked with him for weeks, Luis Enrique wants him at Parc des Princes.

Why are PSG after Alvarez?

Arsenal want to further bolster their attack, and a versatile forward like him will not only be a massive upgrade on the exit-linked duo of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus. He could also rival Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres for a place in the starting XI.

While Arsenal are keen, they might struggle to win the race amidst interest from PSG. Luis Enrique wanted him at the French club two years ago, but Alvarez chose Atletico. However, this time around, the Spanish manager might be able to convince the player, given what he has achieved at PSG, with consecutive Champions League finals on his record.

Enrique already has a star-studded attack, but he seems keen on further strengthening the rotation with Alvarez. His versatility and style of football make him a perfect fit for the French club. With Goncalo Ramos likely to leave the club, the 26-year-old could slot in straight away.

Financially, PSG will certainly have the edge over Arsenal, but if the Gunners manage to secure the Champions League title, they might be able to convince the Argentine international about their project.