AC Milan initiate contact for Gabriel Jesus move, Arsenal open to sale

Gabriel Jesus faces a critical juncture at Arsenal, with Serie A giants AC Milan now actively pursuing the Brazilian international to revitalise his stalling career.

Gabriel Jesus requires consistent playing time to maintain sharpness at 29, and a move to Italy could provide the fresh start he needs. Newcastle United have also been linked with the Brazilian international.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, AC Milan are interested in signing the former Manchester City attacker, and they have already initiated contact. Arsenal are open to sanctioning his departure, with both clubs potentially able to reach an agreement in the coming weeks.

Jesus has demonstrated his quality in the Premier League with Arsenal and Manchester City, possessing the technical attributes necessary to excel in Italy. A player equally capable of operating centrally or on the flanks, he offers more than finishing: his creative contributions and work ethic would add dimension to Milan’s attack.

The 29-year-old has started just two league games for Arsenal this season, a stark contrast to his needs for regular minutes during his remaining peak years. His versatility, positioning intelligence, and trophy pedigree make him an intriguing prospect for the Rossoneri.

Jesus could be sold for a reasonable fee

Given his minimal playing time at Arsenal, the club is unlikely to demand a premium. A reasonable fee of approximately €20 million would represent fair value for both parties. AC Milan would acquire an experienced forward with proven elite-level credentials without overextending financially.

For Arsenal, the sale would create space in the attacking unit for other options while recovering funds from an underutilised asset. The Brazilian attacker’s trophy-winning experience at Manchester City and Arsenal demonstrates his ability to compete at the highest level, an asset that could prove invaluable for AC Milan’s ambitions.

As the Rossoneri continue building depth and quality, acquiring a versatile, experienced forward with Jesus’s profile represents a calculated investment. Whether AC Milan formalise their interest with a concrete offer in the coming weeks remains to be determined by the club’s broader summer strategy.