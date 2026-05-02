AC Milan confident of beating Newcastle United to Gabriel Jesus

AC Milan are confident of signing Gabriel Jesus ahead of their competition, as Newcastle United eye a move for the Arsenal forward.

Gabriel Jesus could be headed out of Arsenal in the summer, as Mikel Arteta is likely to make fresh additions to his forward line. As per Sports Boom, AC Milan are optimistic about signing the Brazilian attacker ahead of their competition, as Newcastle United are one of those keen to bring the Gunners star to St James’ Park.

Many teams have struggled with their attacking line this season, and those include AC Milan and Newcastle United. The latter spent the Alexander Isak sale money on Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, with neither of the forwards managing to hit the ground running.

Newcastle United are ready to sell Wissa amid recent reports, while Woltemade’s future could also be called into doubt. Meanwhile, there are strong suggestions that star forward Anthony Gordon could depart as well, which may lead the club to search for a proven attacker, as Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus is a target.

AC Milan are also interested in Jesus, as Massimiliano Allegri has made up his mind about signing the experienced attacker in the summer. With Champions League football set to return at the San Siro, Allegri feels his forward line needs some additions, as the Rossoneri are now confident of signing Jesus ahead of competitors like Newcastle United.

A move to Italy might be interesting enough for the Arsenal forward, if he is willing to take on a new challenge away from north London. Milan and Champions League football could be a good combination for some of the top players around, as the 29-year-old Arsenal forward may think about a move.

What is Arsenal’s Stance on Gabriel Jesus?

Jesus reportedly wants a renewal with Arsenal, although that may not be how the club will think about his future. He was signed as a transformative forward, which did work initially, but he has only scored 31 times in nearly four seasons at the club. With a year left on his current agreement, Mikel Arteta might be open to offloading the Brazilian, as the Spanish manager is already eyeing new attackers in the summer.

Hence, with Arsenal ready to consider offers, Newcastle United and AC Milan might dream of a reasonable deal with the Premier League giants. There’s the matter of convincing the Brazilian over a deal, as his current salary may not be within range for either club, but they might continue to make efforts to find common ground.