Newcastle United learn asking price for Goncalo Ramos

PSG will demand more than what they invested in signing Goncalo Ramos, as Newcastle United might ponder a decision over their pursuit of the striker.

Goncalo Ramos is high on Newcastle United’s shortlist of strikers ahead of the summer, with PSG set to demand a huge fee to sell him. As per Football Insider, the Parisians will seek more than what they paid Benfica for the Portuguese international, as the Magpies might now consider whether or not to pursue the forward.

Strikers have been a huge problem for Newcastle United this season as they have been abysmal across all fronts. Despite spending heavily on the likes of Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, neither of them have worked out, as the latter only has a single league goal to show this term.

There are some names being considered as potential new arrivals in the summer, including Sporting CP’s Luis Suarez as well as PSG’s Goncalo Ramos. The latter is a player Newcastle United seriously want to sign, but there could be issues along the way, namely PSG’s asking price.

PSG are reportedly open to selling Ramos, although they are eager to recoup more than what they paid for him. The Parisians shelled out £57 million in 2024, with an additional £13 million based on bonuses. There’s the feeling they might have received the add-ons, considering Ramos has been hitting good numbers, while PSG won everything there is to win in club football last season.

Hence, the asking price might exceed the £70 million mark, which may potentially make Newcastle United reconsider their approach in the summer. A new striker is very much necessary, as Woltemade might consider an exit given his reported unhappiness, while the club are reportedly ready to offload Wissa if they were to receive substantial offers.

Is Goncalo Ramos the Right Choice for Newcastle United?

Ramos has played a secondary role at PSG since his arrival, but even then, he has been a serious contributor to that frontline. Hitting double figures across all competitions in both his seasons so far in Paris, the striker is seemingly ready to assume a key role, either at the Ligue 1 giants or elsewhere.

The starting role, currently vacant at Newcastle United, could define his career path, but any move will depend on the club’s ability to pay big. Strikers like the 24-year-old are bound to cost more in this market, with competition in place for the Portuguese international. A decision will be made on his future, but the striker will also have a say in where he ends up, as a preference for a Champions League side might hurt the Magpies’ chances.