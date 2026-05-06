Nick Woltemade prepared to force Newcastle United exit, Atletico Madrid also keen

Nick Woltemade joined Newcastle United for a fee of £69 million last summer, but he has not been able to win Eddie Howe’s trust yet.

Even though Nick Woltemade has 10 goals and five assists in all competitions, he has not been a regular starter for Newcastle United in recent months, and the player is ready to leave the club in the summer. The youngster has a long-term contract with the Tyneside outfit until 2031, but Atletico Madrid are willing to provide him with an exit route, as per a report by Fichajes.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Football Insider, the former VfB Stuttgart centre-forward is ready to push for a move, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle are ready to sanction his departure. They will hope to recoup most of the £69 million they paid for him.

The 24-year-old is a talented player with a bright future, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for the Spanish outfit. Atletico Madrid will be hoping to fight for major trophies, and they need more depth in the attack.

Atletico Madrid could use Woltemade

The Colchoneros crashed out of the UEFA Champions League against Arsenal last night, and the lack of a quality goalscorer was evident. Julian Alvarez has been exceptional for them, but he needs more support in the final third. Antoine Griezmann will leave the club in the summer, and the Spanish giants need to replace him.

Meanwhile, Alexander Sorloth has been an unreliable option for Diego Simeone. So, signing the German international could be ideal for Atletico Madrid. Apart from his ability to find the back of the net, he is a complete centre forward who will also help create opportunities for his teammates.

The opportunity to join Atletico Madrid will be exciting for the German striker as well. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to compete in the UEFA Champions League and fight for trophies with them. The striker has played just over 1,700 minutes in the league this season, and he will be hoping to play more often. Joining Atletico Madrid might be ideal for all parties.