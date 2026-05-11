Newcastle United handed boost in pursuit of Goncalo Ramos

PSG might be ready to sell Goncalo Ramos and allow the forward a new challenge, handing a boost to Newcastle United in their pursuit.

Newcastle United could be boosted in their pursuit of striker target Goncalo Ramos, as PSG are ready to sell him to a suitor, as Football Insider reports. The Portuguese forward has been playing a second-fiddle role under Luis Enrique, and could be offered a prominent role at St. James’ Park if a move goes through.

Newcastle United are in the market for a new striker following a dreadful season on all fronts, where they have struggled to score goals. The Magpies are targeting several names of a good profile who bring the promise of regular goals, and Goncalo Ramos is one of them.

Newcastle United want to sign Ramos in the summer, and they were handed a boost as the report states PSG are willing to consider offers. It is not yet clear how much the Parisians want for the Portuguese forward, in whom they had invested a great deal when he was transferred from Benfica.

Ramos has played a second-fiddle role under Luis Enrique, and while he is nowhere close to starting important games, the 24-year-old PSG forward has still posted double figures for goals this season across all fronts. PSG are reportedly ready to cash in on the forward, considering there is demand from the likes of Newcastle United.

The Magpies could now pursue the striker with vigour and hand him a key role, given they have ample problems in the centre-forward areas. There is the question of the money that PSG might demand, but to get back into the Champions League, Newcastle United may have to spend big on a player like Ramos, who will flourish at St. James’ Park.

Why Are Newcastle United Keen on a New Striker?

Having spent a fortune on the ineffective Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, both strikers have not contributed to their expected levels. The latter has only a single league goal all season, and the club might sanction a sale, while the German could push for an exit.

Meanwhile, the Magpies have several names on their shortlist, including Ramos, as well as Sporting CP’s Luis Suarez. Other targets being mentioned in media reports include AS Roma’s Donyell Malen, whom they are willing to sell as soon as they make his move permanent from Aston Villa. On paper, they are all good targets, but none carry the pedigree of the 24-year-old PSG forward.